D365 Finance and Operations

May 14, 2021

Dynamics 365 Finance Consultant

My client is a dynamic consulting firm based in Centurion. They are a group of highly educated people who provides excellent mentoring abilities to people that still need to develop their skills.
They are currently looking for a Dynamics 365 Consultant to join their team. You will need to have a strong financial/accounting background as well as the ability to travel internationally for work from time to time.

Responsibilities

  • Experience with Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (D365 F&O) with at least a minimum of 2 years’ experience.
  • Along with experience in end to end implementations
  • Must be in a position to travel for work, even internationally
  • Skills:
  • Experience in consulting and very good presentation skills
  • Experience in writing Functional Requirement Documents
  • Experience in reviewing and signing off Functional Design Documents
  • Knowledge in gathering technical requirements
  • In all activities, ensure timely completion of internal processes and mandatory [URL Removed] and Skills
  • Preferably a degree or financial qualification like CIMA.
  • Minimum of 2 years Microsoft Dynamics Finance and Supply Chain (preferably including D365 F&O) implementation experience including the following modules and areas:
  • Cost Management
  • Profitability
  • Sales and Marketing
  • Procurement and Sourcing
  • Financial Consolidation and elimination experience
  • Experience with electronic banking file needs
  • In depth knowledge in Financial workflow or journal approval
  • In depth understanding of Accounting processes, principles, functionality & systems
  • Microsoft Dynamics certifications in Finance (would be beneficial)
  • Solid Finance background (BCom/CIMA part qualified or qualified is desirable but not essential)

Soft Skills

  • Exudes confidence
  • Works independently as well as in a team environment
  • Acts with professional demeanour
  • Manages time and multiple tasks accordingly
  • Thinks clearly and calmly under pressure
  • Solves complex problems with creative solutions
  • Places emphasis on client satisfaction
  • Desires to constantly assess and incorporate new technologies and software into own skillset
  • Is able to present confidently

Desired Skills:

  • Dynamics
  • ERP Consultant
  • D365
  • ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

