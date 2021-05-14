D365 Finance and Operations

Dynamics 365 Finance Consultant

My client is a dynamic consulting firm based in Centurion. They are a group of highly educated people who provides excellent mentoring abilities to people that still need to develop their skills.

They are currently looking for a Dynamics 365 Consultant to join their team. You will need to have a strong financial/accounting background as well as the ability to travel internationally for work from time to time.

Responsibilities

Experience with Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations (D365 F&O) with at least a minimum of 2 years’ experience.

Along with experience in end to end implementations

Must be in a position to travel for work, even internationally

Skills:

Experience in consulting and very good presentation skills

Experience in writing Functional Requirement Documents

Experience in reviewing and signing off Functional Design Documents

Knowledge in gathering technical requirements

In all activities, ensure timely completion of internal processes and mandatory [URL Removed] and Skills

Preferably a degree or financial qualification like CIMA.

Minimum of 2 years Microsoft Dynamics Finance and Supply Chain (preferably including D365 F&O) implementation experience including the following modules and areas:

Cost Management

Profitability

Sales and Marketing

Procurement and Sourcing

Financial Consolidation and elimination experience

Experience with electronic banking file needs

In depth knowledge in Financial workflow or journal approval

In depth understanding of Accounting processes, principles, functionality & systems

Microsoft Dynamics certifications in Finance (would be beneficial)

Solid Finance background (BCom/CIMA part qualified or qualified is desirable but not essential)

Soft Skills

Exudes confidence

Works independently as well as in a team environment

Acts with professional demeanour

Manages time and multiple tasks accordingly

Thinks clearly and calmly under pressure

Solves complex problems with creative solutions

Places emphasis on client satisfaction

Desires to constantly assess and incorporate new technologies and software into own skillset

Is able to present confidently

Desired Skills:

Dynamics

ERP Consultant

D365

ERP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position