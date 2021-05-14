Data Capturer (PHRU)

A Data Capturer vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts

Main purpose of the job

To accurately enter Survey / Study data and maintain documentation as per the standard operating procedures

Key performance areas

Accurate entry of Study data in a timely manner

CRF Tracking

Queries management

Self-management and performance ownership

Maintain documentation as per standard operating procedures

Participate in ongoing Data management training

Maintain safe and secure storage of all electronic data and case report forms

Maintain client confidentiality

Ensure that GCP guidelines are followed

Ensure the security and confidentiality of this sensitive data

Prepare files for participant visits in accordance with protocol visit requirements and site procedures

Required minimum education and training

Matric

Certification or qualification in a data-related field

Computer literacy using Microsoft Office

Required minimum work experience

At least 1 years of experience in data capturing

The ability to work in a complex and demanding environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

GCP and HSP Certifications

Ability to work under pressure and across multiple projects

Preference will be given to candidates with expertise with Medidata RAVE and/or other Electronic data capturing platforms such as Inform

Must possess strong organizational skills

High attention to detail

Must be detail orientated

Must be able to work as a member of a team

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 20 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

