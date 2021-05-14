Datacentrix is top OpenText VAR for emerging regions

Datacentrix, has been named as the winner of OpenText’s award for Emerging Market Value Added Reseller (VAR).

Datacentrix is OpenText’s largest partner in Africa and the only Platinum Partner on the continent.

Mark Baillie, regional vice-president for channels and alliances: EMEA at OpenText, comments that the information management firm has a strong partner-centric approach. “From the very top of our organisation, partners are held in high esteem and are considered to be a ‘force multiplier’.

“Datacentrix has been a great partner of ours every year,” he says. “The company has really shown some good criteria; they’ve hit their revenue targets, been well aligned with OpenText in its entirety, engaging with the partner team, the sales team, with management, services and support – across the whole business. However, what really stands out for Datacentrix is their investment in competence.”

Harry Adams, vice-president of emerging markets at OpenText, notes that, having visited South Africa several times and met with Datacentrix, it has been gratifying to see what the team has built over the last decade of the partnership between the two organisations.

“Thank you to Datacentrix for your contribution this year, and all the years before. The organisation has been doing a really great job in Africa and also the Middle East. We look forward to seeing more success in these areas, with OpenText’s full support.”

As well as receiving the 2021 Emerging Market VAR title, Datacentrix was also recognised as one of OpenText’s top value-added resellers globally at this year’s event.

Shakeel Jhazbhay, GM of digital business solutions at Datacentrix, comments: “As OpenText’s only Platinum Partner in Africa, Datacentrix takes its partnership extremely seriously, ensuring that it is not only highly capable across the entire spectrum of OpenText’s offerings, but that it maintains and builds on this skill and expertise every year.

“Datacentrix is proud of its accomplishments with OpenText. We will continue to deliver success, win awards and invest in its skills set to maintain this leadership position within these emerging markets.”

Ahmed Mahomed, CEO of Datacentrix, adds: :Well done to the Datacentrix team for once again receiving outstanding recognition from OpenText, and thank you to OpenText for our solid, long-term partnership. Content services have been an important strategic area of investment for Datacentrix over a number of years, and one that we will continue to focus on into the future.”