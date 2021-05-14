Director (Service Management) at Parvana

May 14, 2021

About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Managing client/s contact, working in partnership with various teams.

  • Implementation of the strategy and the continual review / improvement of services.

  • Improving customer services / operations as well as delivering complex SDLC projects.

  • Strategic development of service and service improvement.

  • Business growth and delivery of incremental revenues.

  • Staff mentoring and building a successful team.

  • Focussed on processes and operational efficiencies.

  • Achieving both client SLA’s and driving broader SLA standards.

  • Authorising any changes for customers from a business perspective and continual service improvement.

  • Co-developing / maintaining business plan and budget.

  • Providing input on policies, programs, staffing organizational design, strategy and budget planning.

  • Planning / designing client specific or broader service oriented programs.

  • Developing and maintaining cross-functional relationships.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Bachelors degree.

Skills & Experience:

  • 12+ years of operations, support or program management experience.
  • Experience in managing large implementation/software transformation or operations outsourcing programs, within a professional services or a consulting environment.
  • 10+ years people management experience.
  • Client focussed and results driven.
  • Highly developed leadership skills with ability to lead groups (25+).
  • Strong general management and operational skills.
  • Significant telecommunications OSS/BSS operations experience.
  • Great arbitration and organizational skills.
  • Experienced in working with Systems Integrators and multiple vendors essential.
  • Sophisticated communication and stakeholder management skills.
  • Understanding of Financial principles and reporting.
  • Program Management and ITIL accreditation will be an advantage.

