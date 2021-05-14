DTP Specialist Graphic Designer

Location: La Lucia

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements

As the desktop publishing designer (DTP), one will be responsible for translating the work of graphic designers into digital files, ready to go to print or be placed online.

One will be responsible for creating and rolling out the marketing elements, in line with the brand purpose, values and vision.

The DTP Specialist Graphic Designer will be included in interpreting and giving visual identity to the communication idea to create compelling and relevant communication materials, as well as implementing day to day updates to marketing collateral and business documentation, ensuring brand consistency across all business channels and divisions.

Qualifications and Experience:

Graphic Design diploma or relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 3 – 5 Years industry experience in DTP using Creative Suite (including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign)

Desired Skills:

Desktop Publishing Designer (DTP)

Photoshop

Illustrator

Indesign

DTP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A leading financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident Fund

