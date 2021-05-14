Electrician

My client from a large manufacturing concern is seeking an Electrician to join their team based in Mount Edgecombe. The successful candidate will be reporting directly to the Electrical Foreman.

This role will be responsible for ensuring that the all Electrical equipment, machinery, and utilities used to produce products operate at their maximum availability, reliability and efficiency in compliance with the OSH Act 85 of 1993 as well as the latest relevant Electrical engineering standard. This includes effective planning and execution of preventative and predictive maintenance to achieve the objectives.

Purpose:

Effective execution of Preventative, Predictive and Corrective Maintenance of all Electrical equipment to ensure maximum Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) of all plants within the factory.

To continuously meet the performance targets and deadlines within the expected quality, standard and safety regulations as defined by the Electrical Foreman or Engineering Manager

Requirements:

5 Years post relevant trade test experience i.e. Electrician Trade Test.

Must have experience in a Manufacturing environment with Preventative and Predictive maintenance experience. Must have a proactive culture.

This is a shift position however candidates may also be required to work on day shift.

Candidates will be expected to reside close to the factory i.e. not more than 20 to 30 kms since they will be expected to perform standby duties when on day shift.

Interested and qualified candidates may send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Electrician

trade tested

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Electrical & Electronic Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

