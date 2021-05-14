Environmental Consultant

A global leader in insurance broking and risk management has a role available that is focussed on expanding and bolstering the Environmental Services Team (part of the Advisory division) both nationally and into Africa. The Environmental Services Team specialises in identifying and quantifying environmental risk and liability, providing sustainable solutions to reduce associated exposure to our client’s, thereby assisting to achieve their business goals.

The role will focus assisting with day-to-day environmental consulting activities (conducting environmental risk assessments, environmental auditing, environmental impact assessments, environmental due diligence, etc.) as well as focussing on business development opportunities in Southern Africa, and into Africa. This role will also support existing ancillary environmental related services such as Environmental, Social Governance (ESG), mining rehabilitation environmental guarantees, climate index consulting, specialty environmental insurance coverages, etc.

The Environmental Services (MES) Team is staffed by professional scientists specialising in environmental management. We assist our clients in identifying and quantifying environmental risk and liability, providing sustainable solutions to reduce associated exposure thereby assisting our clients achieve their business goals. This results in expert advice to enhance our client’s reputation, minimising their environmental exposure, liability and financial risks and improve overall operational resiliency.

This role would suit a driven, growth focused individual with environmental consulting experience across a range of industries, looking for an opportunity to grow a business with the support of a major global organisation.

Responsibilities:

Be responsible for assisting and performance of the South African Environmental Services team

Effectively project manage multi-disciplinary projects to in-country requirements and international standards

Effectively project manage the environmental legislative processes applicable to the relevant country

Maintain an awareness of country applicable legislation and the potential impact on the various projects

Apply your advanced environmental consulting knowledge of varying types of industries for differing purposes

Ensure the team maintains a high-quality standard in the services provided and in the deliverables produced

Participate in marketing the company and bringing in new business/ projects

Developing and growing the company with regards to sustainability, climate change and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) services

Effectively manage tasks relating to team management which includes: Resource allocation and workload forecasting, budget and revenue forecasting, training and developing junior staff, effectively manage and co-ordinate the day-to-day office administration

Effectively conduct and project supervise the following: Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) according to the relevant legislation), working closely with external specialists from other disciplines, consultations with affected parties and stakeholders, liaising with clients and authorities/ regulators, and compile and write reports (audit reports, environmental risk assessment reports, EIA reports, etc.) for submission to the client and necessary authorities.

Work across multiple projects to meet deadlines while managing your time effectively

The ability to travel locally, nationally and internationally for key client commitments

The ability to develop proposals to expand relationships with existing clients and gain new clients

Key client relationship management

Provide expert advice to clients in developing and adjusting project approaches, methodology, and tools to guide environmental related projects

Develop and execute strategies to expand successful business/ working relationships with clients to grow the portfolio

Lead both small, complex and unique projects and team

Work as part of a team in a fast paced and dynamic environment

Requirements:

Forming a key part of the team, we are seeking an individual that is client focused, motivated and has problem solving skills. You will be committed and thrive whilst working under pressure.

Post graduate degree in Environmental or Natural Sciences

Completed a Regulatory Examination(RE Exam)

7 years’ + experience in the environmental consulting industry

Professional Registration such as EAPASA

Experience with ISO14001 and development of Environmental Management Systems

Experience in conducting climate change/ sustainability assessments and Environmental Social Governance (ESG)

Understanding of applicable environmental legislation and international best practices (International Finance Corporation Performance Standards)

Proven experience in managing a project team

Strong environmental auditing experience

Excellent presentation skills

Strong sales acumen with experience in business development.

Ability to be self-motivated, dynamic and flexible

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Management of people and large projects is preferred

Willing to travel locally and internationally, including the rest of Africa

Ability to work both individually and as part of a team

Desired Skills:

environmental consulting

sustainability

climate change

environmental risk

environmental impact

social governance

mining rehabilitation

environmental insurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

