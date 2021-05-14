Executive Personal Assistant (CEO & CFO) at Fourier Recruitment

Well Know Market Leaderin the Nutrition Sector islooking for a highly organised Executive Assistant with great attention to detail to work directly for our Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Responsibilities Include (but not limited to)
- Manage diaries, schedules and travel arrangements for both the CEO & CFO
- Compile reports and summarise data from executive meetings
- Take meeting minutes and distribute accordingly
- Follow-up on due dates for required tasks as communicate in executive meetings
- Coordinate executive meetings and ensure boardrooms are booked
- Book and coordinate company travel request
- Sort, prioritise and draft internal and external correspondence
- Receive, manage and direct the CEO & CFO’s daily calls in a professional and effective manner
- Source and order stationery, groceries and office equipment when required
- Arrange and coordinate corporate functions, events and staff breakaways
- Ensure office facilities are maintained and arrange for repairs and maintenance
- Assist with vehicle documentation, NATISrequests, and other fleet management tasks
- Assist with collection or delivery of company documents
- Courier international parcels to USN International & International partners
- Book company vehicles for car-wash and / or repairs as and when required
- Liaise with clients and business guests
- Assist with dry cleaning and shopping duties
- Relieve receptionist during lunch and when leave is taken
Minimum Requirements
- Secretarial/Business Administration Diploma
- At least 5 years of executive assistance experience
- Advanced Computer Literacy (MS Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
- Strong organisational, co-ordination and administrative skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Proactive and ability to work well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to use discretion and maintain confidentiality