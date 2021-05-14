Executive Personal Assistant (CEO & CFO) at Fourier Recruitment

May 14, 2021

Well Know Market Leaderin the Nutrition Sector islooking for a highly organised Executive Assistant with great attention to detail to work directly for our Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Responsibilities Include (but not limited to)

  • Manage diaries, schedules and travel arrangements for both the CEO & CFO
  • Compile reports and summarise data from executive meetings
  • Take meeting minutes and distribute accordingly
  • Follow-up on due dates for required tasks as communicate in executive meetings
  • Coordinate executive meetings and ensure boardrooms are booked
  • Book and coordinate company travel request
  • Sort, prioritise and draft internal and external correspondence
  • Receive, manage and direct the CEO & CFO’s daily calls in a professional and effective manner
  • Source and order stationery, groceries and office equipment when required
  • Arrange and coordinate corporate functions, events and staff breakaways
  • Ensure office facilities are maintained and arrange for repairs and maintenance
  • Assist with vehicle documentation, NATISrequests, and other fleet management tasks
  • Assist with collection or delivery of company documents
  • Courier international parcels to USN International & International partners
  • Book company vehicles for car-wash and / or repairs as and when required
  • Liaise with clients and business guests
  • Assist with dry cleaning and shopping duties
  • Relieve receptionist during lunch and when leave is taken

Minimum Requirements

  • Secretarial/Business Administration Diploma
  • At least 5 years of executive assistance experience
  • Advanced Computer Literacy (MS Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
  • Strong organisational, co-ordination and administrative skills
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Proactive and ability to work well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to use discretion and maintain confidentiality

Learn more/Apply for this position