Executive Personal Assistant (CEO & CFO) at Fourier Recruitment

Well Know Market Leaderin the Nutrition Sector islooking for a highly organised Executive Assistant with great attention to detail to work directly for our Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Responsibilities Include (but not limited to)

Manage diaries, schedules and travel arrangements for both the CEO & CFO

Compile reports and summarise data from executive meetings

Take meeting minutes and distribute accordingly

Follow-up on due dates for required tasks as communicate in executive meetings

Coordinate executive meetings and ensure boardrooms are booked

Book and coordinate company travel request

Sort, prioritise and draft internal and external correspondence

Receive, manage and direct the CEO & CFO’s daily calls in a professional and effective manner

Source and order stationery, groceries and office equipment when required

Arrange and coordinate corporate functions, events and staff breakaways

Ensure office facilities are maintained and arrange for repairs and maintenance

Assist with vehicle documentation, NATISrequests, and other fleet management tasks

Assist with collection or delivery of company documents

Courier international parcels to USN International & International partners

Book company vehicles for car-wash and / or repairs as and when required

Liaise with clients and business guests

Assist with dry cleaning and shopping duties

Relieve receptionist during lunch and when leave is taken

Minimum Requirements

Secretarial/Business Administration Diploma

At least 5 years of executive assistance experience

Advanced Computer Literacy (MS Office Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Strong organisational, co-ordination and administrative skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Proactive and ability to work well under pressure and in a fast-paced environment

Ability to use discretion and maintain confidentiality

