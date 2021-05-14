Field Marketing position! at Gro-Direct

Do you have amazing entrepreneurial skills with no opportunity to make use of them?

The World’s Greatest Opportunity awaits YOU!

Requirements:

Matric Certificate

South African ID

Smart phone

Confident

Well Spoken

Energetic

What we offer:

Weekly payments (based on the sales you’ve closed)

Incentives & bonuses

Personal development

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or WhatsApp us on [Phone Number Removed]; / call [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Direct Marketing

Field sales

Interpersonal Skills

Sales

Marketing

Learn more/Apply for this position