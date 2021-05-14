Field Technical Support Specialist – Videojet Technologies

Location: Cairo, Egypt
Position overview:
Videojet Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in the manufacturing of coding, printing, and marking products. They have a new opportunity available for a Field Technical Support Specialist who will be based in Egypt, Cairo.
One will support the sales teams by defining and designing winning solutions for their customers such as product configuration advice, matching product capabilities with customer needs.
Support Field Service teams – with application/technical issues, remote support and troubleshooting assistance.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Sound command of English, both written and verbal
- French speaking ability will be an advantage
- Minimum of 3 Years’ Technical Customer Service OR Technical Customer Support Experience
- Experience in Electro-mechanical troubleshooting, diagnosis, and repair required
- Industrial Automation / Industrial Engineering industry experience will be required
- Able to travel up to 40% of time
Desired Skills:
- Technical Customer Service
- Field Service Engineering
- Industrial Automation
- Industrial Engineering
- Electro-mechanical troubleshooting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Pension
- Travel allowance
- Performance Bonus