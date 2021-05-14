Field Technical Support Specialist – Videojet Technologies

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Position overview:

Videojet Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in the manufacturing of coding, printing, and marking products. They have a new opportunity available for a Field Technical Support Specialist who will be based in Egypt, Cairo.

One will support the sales teams by defining and designing winning solutions for their customers such as product configuration advice, matching product capabilities with customer needs.

Support Field Service teams – with application/technical issues, remote support and troubleshooting assistance.

Qualifications and Experience:

Sound command of English, both written and verbal

French speaking ability will be an advantage

Minimum of 3 Years’ Technical Customer Service OR Technical Customer Support Experience

Experience in Electro-mechanical troubleshooting, diagnosis, and repair required

Industrial Automation / Industrial Engineering industry experience will be required

Able to travel up to 40% of time

Desired Skills:

Technical Customer Service

Field Service Engineering

Industrial Automation

Industrial Engineering

Electro-mechanical troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension

Travel allowance

Performance Bonus

