Financial Accountant

Key responsibilities, but not limited to
- Month End Reporting
- Assisting with Month-end Journals
- Cash and Cash flow management
- Month end requirements but not limited to
- Right of Use Asset Journal
- Loan and interest balances
- Balancing debtor control accounts and age analysis
- Balancing commission control
- Reinsurance & Reserves Journals
- Payroll journals
- Investment journals
- Loading payments, claims and comm on our online banking
- Balance sheet recons
- Assisting with internal and external audit requirements
- Assisting with general accounting and reconciliations
- Banking Admin
- Vat Management
-
Get involved in add-hoc projects
-
B.Com Accounting
- Minimum 3 years experience
- Knowledge of insurance industry advantageous but not essential
- IFRS knowledge
- Pastel experience preferable
- Strong understanding of accounting
If you are intrested please send your full CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Accountant
- Balance Sheet Analysis
- Financial Accounting
- Balance Sheet
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma