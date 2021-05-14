Financial Accountant

Key responsibilities, but not limited to

Month End Reporting

Assisting with Month-end Journals

Cash and Cash flow management

Month end requirements but not limited to

Right of Use Asset Journal

Loan and interest balances

Balancing debtor control accounts and age analysis

Balancing commission control

Reinsurance & Reserves Journals

Payroll journals

Investment journals

Loading payments, claims and comm on our online banking

Balance sheet recons

Assisting with internal and external audit requirements

Assisting with general accounting and reconciliations

Banking Admin

Vat Management

Get involved in add-hoc projects

B.Com Accounting

Minimum 3 years experience

Knowledge of insurance industry advantageous but not essential

IFRS knowledge

Pastel experience preferable

Strong understanding of accounting

If you are intrested please send your full CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Accountant

Balance Sheet Analysis

Financial Accounting

Balance Sheet

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

