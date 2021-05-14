Financial Accountant

May 14, 2021

Key responsibilities, but not limited to

  • Month End Reporting
  • Assisting with Month-end Journals
  • Cash and Cash flow management
  • Month end requirements but not limited to
  • Right of Use Asset Journal
  • Loan and interest balances
  • Balancing debtor control accounts and age analysis
  • Balancing commission control
  • Reinsurance & Reserves Journals
  • Payroll journals
  • Investment journals
  • Loading payments, claims and comm on our online banking
  • Balance sheet recons
  • Assisting with internal and external audit requirements
  • Assisting with general accounting and reconciliations
  • Banking Admin
  • Vat Management

  • Get involved in add-hoc projects

  • B.Com Accounting

  • Minimum 3 years experience
  • Knowledge of insurance industry advantageous but not essential
  • IFRS knowledge
  • Pastel experience preferable
  • Strong understanding of accounting

If you are intrested please send your full CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Accountant
  • Balance Sheet Analysis
  • Financial Accounting
  • Balance Sheet

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

