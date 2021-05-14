Financial Analyst (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 14, 2021

Job Purpose: The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financial modeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidance to the division on investment decisions.Key Responsibilities:

  • Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is derived.
  • Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation.
  • Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial data.
  • Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financial viability for project/business.
  • Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, and ensure long term sustainability.
  • Assist in due diligence assessments when required.
  • Adhere to stated process timeframes and standards.
  • Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired outcomes.
  • Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business.
  • Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial information.
  • Follow up on outstanding information/ documentation.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent qualification.
  • Two to three (2 3) years’ experience in an Investment or Corporate finance environment.


Requisite Functional Competencies

  • Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling.
  • Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis and reporting of financial data.
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel.
  • Must hold a valid driving licence and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle.
  • Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources.
  • Highly analytical with strong attention to detail.
  • Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures.
  • Must be able to interpret financial statements.
  • Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills.
  • Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels.
  • Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments.
  • Pays meticulous attention to detail.
  • Innovative problem solver and very quick learner.
  • Must be adaptable and able to manage continual change.
  • Must demonstrate integrity, confidentiality and honesty

