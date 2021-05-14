Financial Analyst (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Job Purpose: The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financial modeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidance to the division on investment decisions.Key Responsibilities:

Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is derived.

Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation.

Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial data.

Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financial viability for project/business.

Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, and ensure long term sustainability.

Assist in due diligence assessments when required.

Adhere to stated process timeframes and standards.

Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired outcomes.

Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business.

Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial information.

Follow up on outstanding information/ documentation.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent qualification.

Two to three (2 3) years’ experience in an Investment or Corporate finance environment.



Requisite Functional Competencies

Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling.

Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis and reporting of financial data.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel.

Must hold a valid driving licence and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle.

Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources.

Highly analytical with strong attention to detail.

Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures.

Must be able to interpret financial statements.

Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability.

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels.

Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments.

Pays meticulous attention to detail.

Innovative problem solver and very quick learner.

Must be adaptable and able to manage continual change.

Must demonstrate integrity, confidentiality and honesty

Learn more/Apply for this position