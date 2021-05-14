The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financial modeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidance to the division on investment decisions.
The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:
- Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is
- Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation.
- Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial
- Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financial viability for project/business.
- Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, and ensure long term
- Assist in due diligence assessments when
- Adhere to stated process timeframes and
- Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired
- Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business.
- Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial
- Follow up on outstanding information/ documentation.
The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent
- Two to three (2 – 3) years experience in an Investment or Corporate finance
Requisite Functional Competencies
- Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling.
- Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis and reporting of financial data
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel
- Must hold a valid driving licence and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle
- Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources.
- Highly analytical with strong attention to detail
- Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures
- Must be able to interpret financial statements
- Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels
- Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments
- Pays meticulous attention to detail.
- Innovative problem solver and very quick learner
- Must be adaptable and able to manage continual change
- Must demonstrate integrity, confidentiality and honesty
Desired Skills:
- financial analysis
- financial markets
- financial statements
- financial modelling
- Accounting principles & practices
- financial data reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is in the financial Services Sector