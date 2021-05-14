Financial Analyst

The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financial modeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidance to the division on investment decisions.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is

Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation.

Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial

Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financial viability for project/business.

Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, and ensure long term

Assist in due diligence assessments when

Adhere to stated process timeframes and

Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired

Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business.

Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial

Follow up on outstanding information/ documentation.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent

Two to three (2 – 3) years experience in an Investment or Corporate finance

Requisite Functional Competencies

Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling.

Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis and reporting of financial data

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel

Must hold a valid driving licence and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle

Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources.

Highly analytical with strong attention to detail

Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures

Must be able to interpret financial statements

Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability

Strong oral and written communication skills

Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels

Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments

Pays meticulous attention to detail.

Innovative problem solver and very quick learner

Must be adaptable and able to manage continual change

Must demonstrate integrity, confidentiality and honesty

Desired Skills:

financial analysis

financial markets

financial statements

financial modelling

Accounting principles & practices

financial data reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the financial Services Sector

