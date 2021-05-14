Financial Analyst

May 14, 2021

The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financial modeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidance to the division on investment decisions.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

  • Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is
  • Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation.
  • Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial
  • Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financial viability for project/business.
  • Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, and ensure long term
  • Assist in due diligence assessments when
  • Adhere to stated process timeframes and
  • Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired
  • Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business.
  • Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial
  • Follow up on outstanding information/ documentation.

The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent
  • Two to three (2 – 3) years experience in an Investment or Corporate finance

Requisite Functional Competencies

  • Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling.
  • Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis and reporting of financial data
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel
  • Must hold a valid driving licence and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle
  • Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources.
  • Highly analytical with strong attention to detail
  • Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures
  • Must be able to interpret financial statements
  • Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability
  • Strong oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels
  • Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments
  • Pays meticulous attention to detail.
  • Innovative problem solver and very quick learner
  • Must be adaptable and able to manage continual change
  • Must demonstrate integrity, confidentiality and honesty

Desired Skills:

  • financial analysis
  • financial markets
  • financial statements
  • financial modelling
  • Accounting principles & practices
  • financial data reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the financial Services Sector

