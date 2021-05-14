Financial Planner at Momentum

New-to-Industry Financial Adviser/Planner

Role Purpose

The Momentum Financial Planning (MFP) cluster is responsible for face-to-face financial planning within the South African context and within the legislative and regulatory environment. Through establishing long-term relationships, the Momentum Financial Adviser provides clients across different market segments (middle-income, affluent, professional market and business) with holistic financial planning, by providing a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive solutions. These include traditional life insurance, risk and savings products, investment, retirement, health and fiduciary services as well as short-term insurance. In line with our Financial Wellness philosophy, we intend to create wealth for our clients by delivering an excellent client experience through continuous engagement on their financial needs, in a tangible and practical way.

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

No experience needed

FAIS recognized qualification or tertiary qualification would be advantageous

Previous work experience would be advantageous

Performance Areas

Maintain and equip client growth and engagement through continuous support and guidance

Engage in a client-centric manner to build strong relationships, trust and retention

Self-management and teamwork (People)

Contribute to financial planning and advice

Desired Skills:

Financial Planning

FAIS

Learn more/Apply for this position