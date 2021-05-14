GRADUATE TRAINEES IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY DURBAN

GRADUATE TRAINEES REQUIRED X6
LOCATION: DURBAN
SALARY: R10 000.00 PER MONTH
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- MUST have Diploma or Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.
- No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza
- Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve
- Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor
the 6 graduates should have a Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.
- The duties of the above graduates will be as follows:
- Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza
- Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve.
- Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor.
- The above will be done under the supervision of the contracted service provider with all accreditation and these technicians should be residing in different parts of the Province and will be working in the following regions
- 1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,
- 1 in uMkhanyakude,
- 1 Ethekwini and iLembe,
- 1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,
- 1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and
- 1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba.
- No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme.
Are you interested in applying?
Submit your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] and mark it ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT: for more information regarding this role, contact SHASHI PREMRAJ from M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.
Desired Skills:
- Construction Management
- produce a Bill of quantity
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree