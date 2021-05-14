GRADUATE TRAINEES IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY DURBAN

GRADUATE TRAINEES REQUIRED X6

LOCATION: DURBAN

SALARY: R10 000.00 PER MONTH

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

MUST have Diploma or Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.

No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme

POSITION OUTPUTS

Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza

Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve

Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor

the 6 graduates should have a Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.

The duties of the above graduates will be as follows:

Visit and scope the work to be undertaken, using the Zimele Traders grant in each shop/ spaza

Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve.

Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor.

The above will be done under the supervision of the contracted service provider with all accreditation and these technicians should be residing in different parts of the Province and will be working in the following regions

1 in Zululand & King Cetshwayo,

1 in uMkhanyakude,

1 Ethekwini and iLembe,

1 in uMgungundlovu & uThukela,

1 in uGu and Harry Gwala and

1 in uMzinyathi and Amajuba.

No work experience is required as this is a graduate trainee programme.

Are you interested in applying?

Submit your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] and mark it ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT: for more information regarding this role, contact SHASHI PREMRAJ from M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.

Desired Skills:

Construction Management

produce a Bill of quantity

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position