Human Resources Intern at Deli Spices

Support and enable the HR team to track and deliver high quality services, on time and within budget to achieving the HR strategy for the group through:

o Total reward: Provide support on harmonisation plan for the group.

o Human Resources (HR) and Employee Relations (ER): Assist with tracking and administrating ER, transformations and HR best practices for the group.

o Organisational Development: Assist HRBPs with the administration, coordination and tracking of Organisational Development initiatives such as Performance management, Values alignment, Wellness initiatives and Organisational culture alignment for the group.

o Talent management: Assist in attracting, assessing and retaining talent for the group.

o Wellness: Assist HRBPs with the administration, coordination and tracking of relevant Wellness initiatives.

o Learning and Development: Assist HRBPs with the administration, coordination and tracking of organisational learning and development for the group.

Basic Job Functions:

Human Resources (HR) and Employee Relations (ER):

Assist with HR Scorecard Indicators quarterly i.e labour turnover and absenteeism

Provide support to HRBPs on all Industrial Relations matters

Track and analyse employee relations incidents including CCMA incidents and department of Labour Findings

Assist with upholding the Payroll SLA for the group

Support the HRBPs with entrenching HR policies & procedures and GDPR/POPI for the group.

Assist with the coordination of all HR related audits within the group i.e. Department of Labour visits, Employment Equity, BBBEE and SMETA.

Assist in managing the integrity of the People System data for the group.

Organisational Development:

Support HRBPs with administration, coordination and tracking of performance management practices including IPO for the group.

Support HRBPs with the roll-out of the Culture Survey and implementation of interventions specific to the needs identified through the survey.

Support the HRBPs with administration, coordination and tracking of transformation and BEE strategy for the group.

Talent Acquisition:

Responsible for advertising all vacancies via Email and Career Junction

Update recruitment tracker

Coordinate recruitment interview schedules within agreed timeframes

Assist HRBP’s with “first day” sign on packs

Assist HRBP’s with Letters of appointment, promotions, transfers and acceptance of resignation

Assist HRBP’s with finding suitable candidates on career junction and shortlisting of applicants

Talent Management:

Support HRBPs with attracting and retaining high caliber candidates.

Provide administration, coordination and tracking support for the roll-out of Talent acquisition initiatives.

o Including: Employee Value proposition

Support HRBPs with the talent management process and evolution.

o Including: Provide support on career paths for all department

Provide administration, coordination and tracking support on succession planning and criticality analysis

Wellness:

Provide administration, coordination and tracking support on the roll-out of Wellness initiates to enhance employee care through the delivery of relevant, consistent and meaningful offerings to the group.

Provide administration, coordination and tracking support on the nominations of CSI initiatives for the group.

Including: Bursaries, interns and school support programmes

Learning and Development:

Support HRBPs with the administration and coordination of the Brightness of the future programme, i.e. collation of the training needs analysis.

Support HRBPs with obtaining training registers for internal and external training courses for the group.

Support HRBPs with the administration and coordination of in-house training solutions to meet the needs of internal customers i.e. Onboarding programmes.

Support HRBPs with the administration and coordination of Performance and Talent Management and Brightness of the Future training.

Desired Skills:

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels within the organisation.

Must be able to work independently and also as part of a team.

Ability to work under pressure and make good decisions in pressure situations.

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

