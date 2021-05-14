Insights Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To provide and analyse relevant marketing insights relating to program and campaign performance in order to drive business and client value
- To provide client orientated frameworks, research and insights that can be applied in selection, opportunity detection and work prioritisation
- To integrate reporting and analysis for marketing that can be distributed to business stakeholders
Experience
Min:
- 3 years’ experience in a similar environment
- Utilising and managing data and reports used in business decision making
- Working with external agencies and suppliers, with relevance to marketing insights
- CRM, customer loyalty and communications
Ideal:
- Proven digital marketing experience within a financial or retail environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing or Business Administration
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Marketing or Business Management
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- CRM strategy
- Psychology and Behavioural Economics
- Data analysis, client profiling and segmentation
- Digital marketing and e-commerce
- Strategic marketing management
- Campaign management
- Direct marketing
- Internal and external communications
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- CRM systems and /or CX software (e.g. IMI Mobile, IBM Watson, Microsoft Dynamics)
- SQL
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Reporting Skills
- Business writing skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Creating and Innovating
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Cleo Tammy Hendricks