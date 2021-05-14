Insights Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To provide and analyse relevant marketing insights relating to program and campaign performance in order to drive business and client value

To provide client orientated frameworks, research and insights that can be applied in selection, opportunity detection and work prioritisation

To integrate reporting and analysis for marketing that can be distributed to business stakeholders

Experience

Min:

3 years’ experience in a similar environment

Utilising and managing data and reports used in business decision making

Working with external agencies and suppliers, with relevance to marketing insights

CRM, customer loyalty and communications

Ideal:

Proven digital marketing experience within a financial or retail environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing or Business Administration

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Marketing or Business Management

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

CRM strategy

Psychology and Behavioural Economics

Data analysis, client profiling and segmentation

Digital marketing and e-commerce

Strategic marketing management

Campaign management

Direct marketing

Internal and external communications

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

CRM systems and /or CX software (e.g. IMI Mobile, IBM Watson, Microsoft Dynamics)

SQL

Skills

Communications Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Problem solving skills

Reporting Skills

Business writing skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Analytical Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Creating and Innovating

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

