Insurance Sales Representatives at Gro-direct Rustenburg

A full time Sales position has become available. This position provides massive growth within the Sales industry!
We are currently accepting applications for individuals to form part of our sales team and join an energetic environment.
Team based sales training sessions ensure that each person in our company could learn from our top Trainers. We promote growth from within and encourage our sales team to work together to reach goals and improve skills.
Job Requirements:
- Passed grade 12
- SA ID
- Smart phone
- Comfortable dealing people face to face
- Able to work within the sales environment
STRONG COMMUNICATION SKILLS, A DESIRE TO SUCCEED, AND STRONG WORK ETHIC ARE CRITICAL IN THIS ROLE.
If you meet our requirements do send your resume to [Email Address Removed]/ [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- field sales
About The Employer:
Gro-direct Rustenburg