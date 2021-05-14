Investment Data Management Specialist

Is data management your thing but you love investments to?

Is this you?

You started your career in administration working with pricing and static data and you’ve fallen in love with data management, now’s the time for you to finally become a specialist in that space.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll be managing financial market and instrument data across various systems. You’ll do this by utilizing ETL technologies and workflows. You’ll also operate instrument valuation models for pricing OTC instruments, analyse input and validate output of valuation tools and work with stakeholders to understand and implement data management tasks.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll get to work at one of the biggest and growing financial services businesses based in beautiful Tokai where you will be part of a solid team that embraces technology and is make constant process improvements that benefit the business overall.

What you’ll need

This is all about data and making sure the data is correct so to get this right you do need to have experience working with pricing, static data and instrument set up. No less than 2 years working experience in this space will enable you to hit the ground running and a completed degree will set you apart.

What you’ll get

You’ll get to join a large and still growing financial services company where growth opportunities exist in all areas of the business. The salary on offer is above market related and bonuses are offered to.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

