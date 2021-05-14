ITOC Shift Team Leader at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT services seeks a proactive & solutions driven ITOC Shift Team Leader who enjoys a high-pressure environment to join its team. The ideal candidate requires Matric/Grade 12, an A+ & N+, CCENT or CCT (100-490: Supporting Cisco Routing and Switching Network Devices), AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator, Linux+ or LPIC1, solid ITIL, understand Service Delivery Management, have Presentation skills, Power BI and Advanced Excel, PowerPoint and [URL Removed] monitoring of ITOC clients is dealt within prescribed ITOC standards.

Be a point of escalation to Operators on alarms and other associated commands or messages displayed on monitors / displays.

Assist with system administration tasks and maintain the database of monitored objects.

Compilation of reports.

Develop an awareness of a wide spectrum of IT technologies.

Take responsibility for the development of SOP documents on a knowledge and operational level.

Report any abnormalities to OM.

Double check operators work and enabling them through training.

Custom reporting if requested.

Ensure operational instructions are followed (example client rotation).

Assist with team capacity and management.

Ensure Teams time is captured and committed correctly in ITRP.

Health Checks

First line support offered.

Assist with improvements to health checks made on an ongoing basis.

Monitor Outsource Clients –

Continuously improve monitoring of client’s infrastructure, according to SLA.

Timeously respond to exceptions according to SLA.

First line support offered.

Relevant Engineer and Supervisor notified of out of line situations, via email, as soon as possible.

Engineer, Technical Manager and Operations Manager is kept informed of progress.

Sintelligent Administration

Administration maintained according to client SLA. (Sintelligent and third-party accounts).

Continuously update client and Engineer of changes made (via email) and updated SOP.

Daily/Weekly/Monthly QA reports completed.

Appropriately react to discrepancies found in QA report and Engineer informed via email.

Reporting

Standard report generated on request.

ITOC reports generated on a monthly basis.

Custom reporting if requested.

Testing

Test SOP documents and processes.

ITOC

ITOC kept neat and tidy at all times, ITOC Policy updated and enforced.

All hardware kept in good working condition to ensure high levels of productivity in ITOC.

Teamwork

Healthy relationships with relevant people maintained.

Regular check-in with team leaders.

Knowledge is shared and colleagues assisted where required.

Conflict handled appropriately with tact and without delay.

Feedback received in a constructive way to identify strengths and learning opportunities.

Fellow colleagues considered in all aspects.

Timekeeping –

Manager is informed of whereabouts at all times.

Start, finish and lunchtimes strictly adhered to.

Good timekeeping for all meetings and appointments.

Deadlines met or timeously communicated if not able to meet deadlines.

Professionalism

The corporate identity promoted at all times.

Adhere to the dress code.

Neat, hygienic and presentable at all times.

Respectful and considerate in all dealings.

Customer service orientation in all dealings.

Initiative shown.

Goal driven.

High standard of telephone and email etiquette.

REQUIREMENTS:Essential

Grade 12/Matric.

A+, N+, CCENT or CCT (100-490: Supporting Cisco Routing and Switching Network Devices).

AZ-104: Microsoft Azure Administrator, Linux+ or LPIC1.

Sound ITIL knowledge.

Understanding of Service Delivery Management.

Presentation skills.

Power BI skills.

Advanced Excel, PowerPoint and Word skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology.

Thorough and diligent worker.

Goal oriented and structured worker.

Good communication skills.

Customer orientation.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position