Junior Graphic Designer

May 14, 2021

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Conceptualise, design, and produce a variety of both print and digital marketing material, including signage, brochures, leaflets, emails, and social media graphics. This may also include multimedia material.
  • Create artwork that follows the company corporate identity guidelines.
  • Work with the business units and divisions to determine their needs and develop graphic directions, concepts, and specifications for assigned projects.
  • Identify, select, and coordinate vendors for printing and production, as appropriate to the project.
  • Select appropriate production media and materials, such as ink and paper; inspect proofs for accuracy and adherence to appropriate production standards.
  • Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.
  • Support the marketing team where needed.

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant degree/diploma in graphic design, or similar, from an accredited institution.
  • Minimum of 6 months relevant work experience.
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Deadline driven.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Ability to maintain functional knowledge of all products.
  • Self-starter with excellent organisational and time-management skills.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects at once in a deadline-driven environment.
  • Ability to be creative while following strict corporate identity guidelines.

Knowledge and skills:

  • Knowledge of printing and reproduction processes and techniques.
  • Proficiency in CorelDraw.
  • Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, and InDesign CC.
  • Familiarity with Microsoft Office applications.

Advantageous:

  • Experience in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, After Effects CC, and Dreamweaver CC.
  • Experience working with WordPress.
  • Knowledge of HTML and CSS.
  • Photographic skills.
  • Illustration skills.

Please submit either a PDF portfolio or a link to your portfolio along with your CV.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

