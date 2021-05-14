Junior Graphic Designer

Duties and responsibilities:

Conceptualise, design, and produce a variety of both print and digital marketing material, including signage, brochures, leaflets, emails, and social media graphics. This may also include multimedia material.

Create artwork that follows the company corporate identity guidelines.

Work with the business units and divisions to determine their needs and develop graphic directions, concepts, and specifications for assigned projects.

Identify, select, and coordinate vendors for printing and production, as appropriate to the project.

Select appropriate production media and materials, such as ink and paper; inspect proofs for accuracy and adherence to appropriate production standards.

Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Support the marketing team where needed.

Minimum requirements:

A relevant degree/diploma in graphic design, or similar, from an accredited institution.

Minimum of 6 months relevant work experience.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Deadline driven.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to maintain functional knowledge of all products.

Self-starter with excellent organisational and time-management skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects at once in a deadline-driven environment.

Ability to be creative while following strict corporate identity guidelines.

Knowledge and skills:

Knowledge of printing and reproduction processes and techniques.

Proficiency in CorelDraw.

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, and InDesign CC.

Familiarity with Microsoft Office applications.

Advantageous:

Experience in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, After Effects CC, and Dreamweaver CC.

Experience working with WordPress.

Knowledge of HTML and CSS.

Photographic skills.

Illustration skills.

Please submit either a PDF portfolio or a link to your portfolio along with your CV.

