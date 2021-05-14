Junior Graphic Designer

Duties and responsibilities:
- Conceptualise, design, and produce a variety of both print and digital marketing material, including signage, brochures, leaflets, emails, and social media graphics. This may also include multimedia material.
- Create artwork that follows the company corporate identity guidelines.
- Work with the business units and divisions to determine their needs and develop graphic directions, concepts, and specifications for assigned projects.
- Identify, select, and coordinate vendors for printing and production, as appropriate to the project.
- Select appropriate production media and materials, such as ink and paper; inspect proofs for accuracy and adherence to appropriate production standards.
- Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.
- Support the marketing team where needed.
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant degree/diploma in graphic design, or similar, from an accredited institution.
- Minimum of 6 months relevant work experience.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Deadline driven.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Ability to maintain functional knowledge of all products.
- Self-starter with excellent organisational and time-management skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects at once in a deadline-driven environment.
- Ability to be creative while following strict corporate identity guidelines.
Knowledge and skills:
- Knowledge of printing and reproduction processes and techniques.
- Proficiency in CorelDraw.
- Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, and InDesign CC.
- Familiarity with Microsoft Office applications.
Advantageous:
- Experience in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, After Effects CC, and Dreamweaver CC.
- Experience working with WordPress.
- Knowledge of HTML and CSS.
- Photographic skills.
- Illustration skills.
Please submit either a PDF portfolio or a link to your portfolio along with your CV.
Desired Skills:
- Graphic Design
- Graphic
- PhotoShop
- Art Direction
- Adobe Creative Suite
- Adobe Photoshop
- Illustrator
- Dreamweaver
- WordPress
- Corel Draw
- Printing and Production
- HTML
- CSS
- Logo Design
- Retouching
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Graphic / Print / Packaging Design
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus