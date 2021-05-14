We have an exciting opportunity for a Logistics/Administrative Supervisor at Healthcare & Mobility Africa, South Africa’s leading specialised mobility furniture manufacturer and supplier of mobility goods.
Due to continued growth and owing to our current contractors unable to manage the increase in business, we have decided to bring our delivery and installation in-house so as to provide our customers with an improved level of product and service.
It is a medium size bespoke warehouse and a small size office environment with particular detail for quality and an immaculate working environment. The warehouse handles the distribution and installation of the goods with four delivery teams covering the northern provinces of SA.
The successful candidates’ responsibilities will include:
- The day-to-day planning and scheduling of the delivery teams
- Route planning and scheduling deliveries and service calls with clients
- Confirming outstanding balances owed with clients
- Manage and ensure delivery teams comply and follow daily scheduled routes
- Liaise with the factory daily and follow up on completed orders
- Ensure compliance and administrative deadlines are met both internal and with the factory
- Manage completion dates set for manufactured goods
- Manage and maintain all stationary requirements
- Training and development of staff
- Safekeeping of all company assets and equipment
- Scrutinize delivery order book daily/weekly/monthly to ensure delivery timeframes are adhered to
- Maximising deliveries and installations of products
- All stock and component part levels are maintained and replenished as required
- Stock management
Minimum requirements
- 5 years’ experience in an office or administrative position
- Own transport and valid driver’s licence are required
- Good communications skills
- Must be able to speak, understand English and Afrikaans
- Average to good understanding of the geographical layout of South Africa
- Computer Literate – Excel, Word, Outlook
A competitive salary and attractive incentive bonus are on offer.
Desired Skills:
- Logistics
- Admin
- Scheduling
- deliveries
- warehouse
- Supervisory Skills
- supervisor
About The Employer:
Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s largest importer, manufacturer and supplier of specialised mobility furniture and has been operating for over 12 Years in SA with a 23 year heritage in the UK. Its brands include Adjust4Sleep, Willowbrook Riser Recliner, Aqualift and Pride Mobility Scooters
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus