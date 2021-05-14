Logistics/Administrative Supervisor at Healthcare & Mobility Africa

We have an exciting opportunity for a Logistics/Administrative Supervisor at Healthcare & Mobility Africa, South Africa’s leading specialised mobility furniture manufacturer and supplier of mobility goods.

Due to continued growth and owing to our current contractors unable to manage the increase in business, we have decided to bring our delivery and installation in-house so as to provide our customers with an improved level of product and service.

It is a medium size bespoke warehouse and a small size office environment with particular detail for quality and an immaculate working environment. The warehouse handles the distribution and installation of the goods with four delivery teams covering the northern provinces of SA.

The successful candidates’ responsibilities will include:

The day-to-day planning and scheduling of the delivery teams

Route planning and scheduling deliveries and service calls with clients

Confirming outstanding balances owed with clients

Manage and ensure delivery teams comply and follow daily scheduled routes

Liaise with the factory daily and follow up on completed orders

Ensure compliance and administrative deadlines are met both internal and with the factory

Manage completion dates set for manufactured goods

Manage and maintain all stationary requirements

Training and development of staff

Safekeeping of all company assets and equipment

Scrutinize delivery order book daily/weekly/monthly to ensure delivery timeframes are adhered to

Maximising deliveries and installations of products

All stock and component part levels are maintained and replenished as required

Stock management

Minimum requirements

5 years’ experience in an office or administrative position

Own transport and valid driver’s licence are required

Good communications skills

Must be able to speak, understand English and Afrikaans

Average to good understanding of the geographical layout of South Africa

Computer Literate – Excel, Word, Outlook

A competitive salary and attractive incentive bonus are on offer.

About The Employer:

Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s largest importer, manufacturer and supplier of specialised mobility furniture and has been operating for over 12 Years in SA with a 23 year heritage in the UK. Its brands include Adjust4Sleep, Willowbrook Riser Recliner, Aqualift and Pride Mobility Scooters

