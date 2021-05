Manager: Pharmaceutical Benefit Management (Jhb)

Experience in similar position with Medical Aid Scheme or Medical Aid Scheme Administrator – Non-Negotiable

Large Managed Care Corporate (Medical Scheme Sector), seeks a Pharmacist for Manager: Pharmaceutical Benefit Management position. Responsible for Management of the PBM business unit, ensure operational excellence and maintaining quality standards requirements.

Requirements, but not limited to:

Degree required: BPharm with active SAPC registration

5 to 10 years PMB experience in a Management position within Managed Care /Medical Scheme sector

Pharmaceutical Benefit Management expertise – non negotiable

Expertise on medicine utilisation & costs in a medical scheme, & analysis

Ensure strong business relationships

Deadlines driven

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Ensure PBM unit continuously meet requirements & operational deadlines

Ensure unit is patient-centric whilst supporting Scheme’s strategic objectives

Meet required deliverables & achieve maximum efficiencies

Ensure compliance on standard operating procedures are adhered

Develop and implement quality control processes

Meet the various operational requirement with regards to staffing plan ensuring resources are correctly deployed

Responsible for timeous reports

Please apply to [Email Address Removed]

Call: 0860 100 MVG (684) to enquire

Submit CV application with supporting documents:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Qualification

Copy of SAPC registration

Comprehensive CV with related experience gained to be showcased

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Pharmacy Council

