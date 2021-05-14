Managing Executive: Services

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Managing Executive: Services to join their team to design policies, oversee customer service implementation and service management through the implementation of technology solutions.

Role Purpose:

  • Designing policies, overseeing customer service implementation and service management through implementing technology solutions.
  • Plans, monitors, and manages projects from initiation through to completion. Secures required resources and uses formal processes and tools to manage resources, budgets, risks, and changes.
  • Manages projects to ensure on-time completion according to specifications and within budgeted costs.
  • Manage large multifaceted projects.
  • Strategically accountable for the end-to-end Services function of the Company.

Key Competencies / Performace Drivers

  • Formulate business delivery strategy with others in the executive team.
  • Design policies that align with overall strategy.
  • Implement efficient processes and standards.
  • Coordinate customer service operations and find ways to ensure customer retention.
  • Ensure compliance with local and international laws (e.g. data protection).
  • Oversee the implementation of technology solutions throughout the organization and customers environment.
  • Manage contracts and relations with customers, vendors, partners, and other stakeholders.
  • Evaluate risk and lead quality assurance efforts.
  • Oversee expenses and budgeting to help the organization optimize costs and benefits.
  • Manage relationships with delivery partners and vendors.

Technical Competencies:

  • Experience with implementing IT systems.
  • Knowledge of data analytics and reporting.
  • Good with numbers and financial planning.
  • Ensure all systems operate smoothly and align with quality standards.
  • Maximize the efficiency of all business procedures.
  • Establish service KPIs for the enterprise and customers and conduct quality assessments.
  • Monitor daily operations and address potential issues when they arise.
  • Build processes that meet business objectives and ensure compliance.
  • Monitor financial data and recommend solutions that will improve profitability.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Matric Certificate
  • IT related Degree
  • 8 to 10 years technical experience in the relevant field
  • Proven experience as Head of Operations, Operations Director, or similar leadership role
  • Familiarity with all business functions including HR, finance, supply chain and IT

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

