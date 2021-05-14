A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Managing Executive: Services to join their team to design policies, oversee customer service implementation and service management through the implementation of technology solutions.
Role Purpose:
- Designing policies, overseeing customer service implementation and service management through implementing technology solutions.
- Plans, monitors, and manages projects from initiation through to completion. Secures required resources and uses formal processes and tools to manage resources, budgets, risks, and changes.
- Manages projects to ensure on-time completion according to specifications and within budgeted costs.
- Manage large multifaceted projects.
- Strategically accountable for the end-to-end Services function of the Company.
Key Competencies / Performace Drivers
- Formulate business delivery strategy with others in the executive team.
- Design policies that align with overall strategy.
- Implement efficient processes and standards.
- Coordinate customer service operations and find ways to ensure customer retention.
- Ensure compliance with local and international laws (e.g. data protection).
- Oversee the implementation of technology solutions throughout the organization and customers environment.
- Manage contracts and relations with customers, vendors, partners, and other stakeholders.
- Evaluate risk and lead quality assurance efforts.
- Oversee expenses and budgeting to help the organization optimize costs and benefits.
- Manage relationships with delivery partners and vendors.
Technical Competencies:
- Experience with implementing IT systems.
- Knowledge of data analytics and reporting.
- Good with numbers and financial planning.
- Ensure all systems operate smoothly and align with quality standards.
- Maximize the efficiency of all business procedures.
- Establish service KPIs for the enterprise and customers and conduct quality assessments.
- Monitor daily operations and address potential issues when they arise.
- Build processes that meet business objectives and ensure compliance.
- Monitor financial data and recommend solutions that will improve profitability.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Matric Certificate
- IT related Degree
- 8 to 10 years technical experience in the relevant field
- Proven experience as Head of Operations, Operations Director, or similar leadership role
- Familiarity with all business functions including HR, finance, supply chain and IT
