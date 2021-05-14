Managing Executive: Services

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Managing Executive: Services to join their team to design policies, oversee customer service implementation and service management through the implementation of technology solutions.

Role Purpose:

Designing policies, overseeing customer service implementation and service management through implementing technology solutions.

Plans, monitors, and manages projects from initiation through to completion. Secures required resources and uses formal processes and tools to manage resources, budgets, risks, and changes.

Manages projects to ensure on-time completion according to specifications and within budgeted costs.

Manage large multifaceted projects.

Strategically accountable for the end-to-end Services function of the Company.

Key Competencies / Performace Drivers

Formulate business delivery strategy with others in the executive team.

Design policies that align with overall strategy.

Implement efficient processes and standards.

Coordinate customer service operations and find ways to ensure customer retention.

Ensure compliance with local and international laws (e.g. data protection).

Oversee the implementation of technology solutions throughout the organization and customers environment.

Manage contracts and relations with customers, vendors, partners, and other stakeholders.

Evaluate risk and lead quality assurance efforts.

Oversee expenses and budgeting to help the organization optimize costs and benefits.

Manage relationships with delivery partners and vendors.

Technical Competencies:

Experience with implementing IT systems.

Knowledge of data analytics and reporting.

Good with numbers and financial planning.

Ensure all systems operate smoothly and align with quality standards.

Maximize the efficiency of all business procedures.

Establish service KPIs for the enterprise and customers and conduct quality assessments.

Monitor daily operations and address potential issues when they arise.

Build processes that meet business objectives and ensure compliance.

Monitor financial data and recommend solutions that will improve profitability.

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric Certificate

IT related Degree

8 to 10 years technical experience in the relevant field

Proven experience as Head of Operations, Operations Director, or similar leadership role

Familiarity with all business functions including HR, finance, supply chain and IT

