Marketing Coordinator

Marketing team in Centurion is looking for a Marketing Coordinator to join their fast paced, dynamic team.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Marketing / Related qualification will be an advantage

Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, CRM, Online Analytics and Google AdWords.

2+ years’ experience in a marketing department.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Assisting in organizing campaigns and implementing marketing strategies.

Daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.

Conduct market research and analyse consumer ratings / reports and questionnaires.

Employ marketing analytics to gather important data (social media, web analytics, rankings etc.)

Update spreadsheets, databases and inventories with statistical financial and non-financial information.

Assist in organization promotional events and digital as well as traditional campaigns.

Design, compose and post online content on the company’s website and social media accounts.

Write marketing literature to augment the company’s presence in the market.

Desired Skills:

marketing

photoshop

adwords

crm

