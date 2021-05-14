Marketing Coordinator

May 14, 2021

Marketing team in Centurion is looking for a Marketing Coordinator to join their fast paced, dynamic team.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Marketing / Related qualification will be an advantage
  • Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, CRM, Online Analytics and Google AdWords.
  • 2+ years’ experience in a marketing department.

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Assisting in organizing campaigns and implementing marketing strategies.
  • Daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.
  • Conduct market research and analyse consumer ratings / reports and questionnaires.
  • Employ marketing analytics to gather important data (social media, web analytics, rankings etc.)
  • Update spreadsheets, databases and inventories with statistical financial and non-financial information.
  • Assist in organization promotional events and digital as well as traditional campaigns.
  • Design, compose and post online content on the company’s website and social media accounts.
  • Write marketing literature to augment the company’s presence in the market.

Desired Skills:

  • marketing
  • photoshop
  • adwords
  • crm

Learn more/Apply for this position