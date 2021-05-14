Marketing team in Centurion is looking for a Marketing Coordinator to join their fast paced, dynamic team.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Marketing / Related qualification will be an advantage
- Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, CRM, Online Analytics and Google AdWords.
- 2+ years’ experience in a marketing department.
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Assisting in organizing campaigns and implementing marketing strategies.
- Daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the department’s activities.
- Conduct market research and analyse consumer ratings / reports and questionnaires.
- Employ marketing analytics to gather important data (social media, web analytics, rankings etc.)
- Update spreadsheets, databases and inventories with statistical financial and non-financial information.
- Assist in organization promotional events and digital as well as traditional campaigns.
- Design, compose and post online content on the company’s website and social media accounts.
- Write marketing literature to augment the company’s presence in the market.
Desired Skills:
- marketing
- photoshop
- adwords
- crm