Marketing Managers / Business Managers / Executive Sales Consultants at 10 X GLOBAL

Introduction

With the current Covid-pandemic, health awareness has increased dramatically.

The massive need in Health development demands expansion of our Essential services company, Ten Times Global, which specializes in Medical equipment, development and personalized health industries.

The following positions need to be filled:

Executive sales consultants ( No cold calling. No door-to-door)

Marketing Managers

Business Managers

You can expect the following:

Remuneration package consisting of salary, profit share & company benefits will be discussed in interview.

Initial & ongoing training with accredited certifications included.

Mentorship and Entrepreneurial development.

Positive, non-discriminatory environment.

Positions situated in various locations & provinces.

Please ensure you adhere to these requirements:

Own transport.

Disciplined to work unattended.

Committed to long term career.

Whatever-it-takes attitude.

Willingness to be trained & developed.

A love for working with people.

Bilingual in Afrikaans and English.

Please – no chancers!!

Kindly note that post graduate & school leavers welcome to apply.

Desired Skills:

Hardworking

Driven

Motivated

Target driven

Trustworthy

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

