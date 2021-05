Mechanical Engineer at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth (COEGA) is currently looking to employ a Mechanical Engineer.

ONLY EASTERN CAPE CANDIDATES TO APPLY.

Responsibilities:

Job Responsibilities:

Designs mechanical products and systems by developing and testing specifications and methods.

Evaluates mechanical and electromechanical systems and products by designing and conducting research programs and applying principles of mechanics, thermodynamics, hydraulics, heat transfer, and materials.

Confirms system and product capabilities by designing feasibility and testing methods and properties.

Develops mechanical and electromechanical products by studying customer requirements; researching and testing manufacturing and assembly methods and materials; and soliciting observations from operators.

Develops manufacturing processes by designing and modifying equipment for fabricating, building, assembling, and installing components.

Assures system and product quality by designing testing methods; testing finished-product and system capabilities; and confirming fabrication, assembly, and installation processes.

Prepares product reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.

Provides engineering information by answering questions and requests.

Maintains product and company reputation by complying with government regulations.

Keeps equipment operational by coordinating maintenance and repair services; following manufacturers instructions and established procedures; and requesting special services.

Maintains system and product data base by writing computer programs and entering data.

Completes projects by training and guiding technicians.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Mechanical Engineer Skills:

Requirements analysis

Design skills

Presenting technical information

Equipment maintenance

Conceptual skills

Quality focus

General consulting skills

Control engineering

Production planning

Technical zeal

Job knowledge

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:

3 year qualification in Mechanical Engineering

Experience working in the mechanical engineering field in a manufacturing environment

Superior computer skills, with solid experience in Inventor, Autocad

ISO 3834 certification preferred.

