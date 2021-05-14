Medical Scientist-Jnr (Five Months Contract) NICD

A Medical Scientist – Junior (Five Months Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Sandringham, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is a major global player in infectious disease intelligence. The NICD is a source of knowledge and expertise in regionally relevant communicable diseases to the South African Government, SADC countries, and the African continent. The NICD assists in the planning of policies and programmes and supports appropriate responses to communicable disease problems and issues.

Main purpose of the job

To perform laboratory diagnostic, surveillance, and research activities, including analysis and interpretation of data

Location

NICD, Sandringham, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Perform routine diagnostic and surveillance tests

Interpret test results together with epidemiological data

Interpret test results associated with outbreak investigations

Perform tests related to research projects

Troubleshooting wherever necessary e.g. identifying and solving technical problems

Ensure maintenance is carried out where required

Monitor and control stock levels

Monitor and control workflows and turnaround times

Respond to and report quality control issues to the laboratory manager

Demonstrate cost consciousness and assists in meeting budgetary targets

Filing of records of worksheets

Application and interpretation of results of internal and external quality assessment tests

Ensure all tests are validated before implementation

Log, label, and prepare samples for storage on the electronic PACS storage system

Required minimum education and training

Bachelor of Science degree (Honours)

Professional body registration

HPCSA Registration as Medical Scientist Intern

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

The successful incumbent must have experience in the below:

– microbiology laboratory and molecular biology laboratory

– nucleic acid extraction from various specimens and microorganisms

– PCR (conventional and real-time PCR)

– molecular subtyping techniques (PFGE, RT-PCR, REP-PCR, MLST)

– whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analysis of microorganisms

– good laboratory practice, quality assurance, and laboratory accreditation

– data capture and management of data

– biostatistics and epidemiology

Required minimum work experience

Minimum of 22 months (post-university qualification) experience working as an Intern Medical Scientist in a Medical Laboratory

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 20 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position