Metal Fabricator (Welder)

Minimum Requirements:
- Trade Tested Welder.
- 3-5yrs industry experience.
- MUST be able to work with flat bar, various tubing, sheet metal, expanded metal and round bar.
- Have a creative flair with metal.
- Be able to read drawings.
- MUST be able to roll flat bar and tubing (square, rectangular and round).
- MUST be able to weld with CO2 Tig, Mig and MMA stick welding.
- Have an eye for detail.
- Be able to work with hand tools such as grinders, drills and saws.
- Be good with accuracy and measurements.