Metal Fabricator (Welder)

May 14, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Trade Tested Welder.
  • 3-5yrs industry experience.
  • MUST be able to work with flat bar, various tubing, sheet metal, expanded metal and round bar.
  • Have a creative flair with metal.
  • Be able to read drawings.
  • MUST be able to roll flat bar and tubing (square, rectangular and round).
  • MUST be able to weld with CO2 Tig, Mig and MMA stick welding.
  • Have an eye for detail.
  • Be able to work with hand tools such as grinders, drills and saws.
  • Be good with accuracy and measurements.

