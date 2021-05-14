Millwright Technician at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Packaged Gas – Engineering department, Cape Town, reporting to the Engineering Supervisor. Suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply.

The Technician will be responsible for the performance of required installations and maintenance activities on the Western Cape operational sites effectively, efficiently and safely. Key areas of responsibility for this role which include but are not limited to:

Performance of planned & unplanned maintenance activities as directed;

Assisting with and performance of identified project activities as directed;

Reporting on maintenance, project & safety activities performed;

Compliance to required safety systems and protocols.

A Matric certificate with Maths and Science;

A NTC 2-4 or equivalent;

Must be a Red Seal Trade tested artisan (Electromechanician/Millwright);

A valid unendorsed code 08 drivers licence;

Must be a registered and valid Gas Practitioner with SACGA;

A minimum of 5 years of mechanical maintenance work experience;

Must have good verbal and written communication skills;

Must be computer literate and proficient in the MS Office Suite;

Must be willing to work shifts and overtime as and when required;

Must be willing to be on standby on weekends and public holidays;

Must be willing to travel extensively as and when required;

Medically fit to work at heights.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your application, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

