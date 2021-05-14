Operations Manager (Jhb)

Experience in similar position with Medical Aid Scheme or Medical Aid Scheme Administrator – Non-Negotiable

Large Managed Care Corporate (Medical Scheme Sector), seeks an Operations Manager who will be responsible to ensure effective implementation of all scheme, provider and vendor related rules by the Data Admin Department, ensuring tasks are completed according to agreements

Requirements, but not limited to:

Degree required: BPharm, BCom or BSc

4 – 5 years related experience in medical schemes

Ensure great communication skills are maintained with internal and external stakeholders

Expertise on current core processing system

Clinical expertise would be advantageous

Expertise with technology

Process Management experience

Workforce Management & Development

Ensure Quality Assurance responsibilities are completed as per SLAs & SOPs with emphasis on Quality output

Manage the Quality Control responsibilities with emphasis on Claim file transfers, QC of NAPPI codes, ERA’s, Providers Statements, etc.

Managing end to end Funder/ scheme reconciliation process in the Fund Control Department

Responsible for evaluation & implementation of procedures and processes within and ensuring continuous improvement and automation

Responsible to ensure data / rules are loaded timeously & not compromise Implementation go-live

Manage timelines successfully by proactively negotiating departmental deliverables

CIM Database to be maintained according to SOP MPD026

Review, update and maintain SOP’s

Ensure all Funder reconciliation related tasks are effectively dealt with to not compromise provider payments

Ensuring all Implementation Documentation is systematically filed & up to date for ease of reference

Electronic and manual filing system – ensure that this is managed correctly

Ensure effective historical record keeping is in place & maintained for audit purposes

Manage the timelines and quality of each DA, Implementation & QC task pertaining to relevant projects

Assist workforce with prioritising and crisis management, provide mentorship & development where and as needed, identify training requirements

Investigate incidents & identify root causes, action improvements with focus on prevention

Analyse logged queries on Implementation Ops Queue in RT & action suitably ensuring SLA’s are adhered

Supervise RT dashboards ensuring requests are actioned according to SLAs requirements

Conduct DR testing as per defined Test plan

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed]

Call: 0860 100 MVG (684) to enquire

Submit CV application with supporting documents:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Qualification(s)

Comprehensive CV with related experience gained to be showcased

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Pharmacy Council

