Planning and Stock/Stores Manager at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a well-established and reputable manufacturing and engineering company, seeks to employ a suitably qualified and experienced Inventory Planning and Stock Manager for their fast paced and diverse plant in the Cape Winelands.

This role requires high levels of energy, ability to multitask, analyze data, forecast effectively and be super sharp in terms of reporting and stock level replenishments and be able to think quickly and effectively in a high pressure environment.

Requirements to meet for review and consideration:

You will have a degree or diploma in either Supply Chain Management or Cost Accounting, coupled with 5 plus years experience inventory management, planning, forecasting and stores staff management experience.

Additional experience required will be costing variance reporting, maintaining adequate levels of stock based on forecasting and analysis, stock cataloging and ensuring bill of materials is accurate and updated.

You will have a solid understanding of ERP and MRP systems, as well as managing the master and stock catalogues.

You must have proven experience in managing staff, ensuring the policies and procedures are met and achieved and developing training for new procedures.

You must have strong planning, organisational and problem solving abilities, coupled with strong numeracy and communication skills.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

Learn more/Apply for this position