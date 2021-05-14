Production Supervisor

Want to jump out of the frying pan into a nicer frying pan?

Is this you?

You are a born leader and operate with authority. You are ambitious and results orientated. You are a self-starter and a go-getter, someone you makes things happen. You are passionate about production and thoroughly enjoy working in a manufacturing environment. You are a peoples person and love working in a team.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be responsible for overseeing the activities in the assembly workshop, working closely with the production plant. You will encourage and recommend process improvements and optimization, always ensuring that the workshop is operating at its full capacity.

You will be managing the assembly workshop staff, monitoring their work and ensuring the safe use of the workshop equipment. You will also be responsible for ensuring that all health and safety rules and regulations are adhered to.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be based in the assembly workshop, working closely with the staff in the production plant next door.

You will be joining one of South Africa’s largest local electrical product manufacturers and distributors who manufacture over 15 million units every year, which enables them to supply to JSE-listed companies.

Your new company supports the establishment of a new and more impactful way of doing business. They operate with compassion, patience and understanding, a company that believes that everyone deserves a chance to work and have a successful and fulfilling career.

What you’ll need

You come with a Matric but your lean manufacturing qualification sets you apart from the rest. You are also very familiar with ISO 9001 standards, and you understand the importance of always adhering to these standards.

You come from a manufacturing / assembly environment, and you have at least two years production management experience. You have worked with stock/distribution/production software before. The company uses Syspro so it would be an advantage if you’ve used this system before.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a market related salary, a 13th cheque and overtime where applicable. Your new company believes in encouraging their staff and so they offer monetary incentives every single month.

You will also receive group life cover, a cell phone and 15 days leave a year. Once you have been with the company for 5 years, your leave days will increase to 20.

You will be joining a company that gets heavily involved in community work and always believes in giving back to the community. You will also be working with people from all walks of life and backgrounds, and your new employer believes in growth and development, always offering their staff these opportunities. They also believe in giving everyone an opportunity and employ the traditionally unemployable.

