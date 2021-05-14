Production Supervisor at Rhodes Food Group

Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd seeks to employ a suitably qualified and experienced

PRODUCTION SUPERVISOR at our Ready Meals department based in Groot Drakenstein, Paarl.

The successful candidate will report to the Production Manager and the responsibilities will include the following:

Key Responsibilities

Supervising and co-ordinating the activities of the production team

Organise, plan and prioritize team activities to ensure targets are met 100% to plan

Ensuring all team members are trained and competent in performing the tasks required

Attending and participating in the daily morning meetings and other meetings as required

Administration and completion of production reports

Reporting on all deviations and incidents

Manage absenteeism and time keeping of employees in line with Company policies and procedures

Training and evaluating of employees on standard operating procedures and company policies and procedures

Ensuring food safety standards and procedures are met at all times

Ensuring housekeeping standards and procedures are met at all times

Ensuring health and safety standard and procedures are adhered to at all times

Ensuring adherence to Company code of conduct at all times

Performing adhoc duties as and when required by Management

Our ideal candidate must have:- Matric certificate or equivalent- NQF 4 Supervisory qualification or equivalent- Computer Literacy (MS Office – Word/EXCEL/Outlook/Sypro)- Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ supervisory experience in food manufacturing plant- Knowledge on HACCP, ISO 22000, Good Manufacturing Practices, Woolworths Code of Practice- Ability to delegate, lead and control a team- Ability to motivate a team and lead by example- Ability to communicate on all levels of employment- Ability to work in a pressurized environment- Excellent track record (Honest, Reliable, Accountable, Assertive)- Ability to work shifts

To apply, please forward a brief Curriculum Vitae (CV) and certified copies of your qualifications to the Human Resources Department.

All information provided by candidates will be verified. Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd has the right to withdraw the advertisement and or not appoint anyone in the position. Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. Should you not hear from Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd within 14 days after the closing date, then please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Employment Equity

This position will be filled in line with the objectives of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd Employment Equity plans and designated candidates are encouraged to apply in accordance with applicable legislation

About The Employer:

LEADER IN CONVENIENCE MEAL SOLUTIONS

Rhodes Food Group is an internationally recognised producer of fresh, frozen and long life convenience meal solutions for customers and consumers throughout South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and in major global markets.

Based in Groot Drakenstein in the Western Cape, South Africa, Rhodes Food Group has a well-capitalised production base comprising 13 manufacturing facilities across South Africa and a fruit processing facility in Swaziland. All operations are well-located close to sources of raw materials and end markets.

The Group also owns a dairy farm at Groot Drakenstein and pineapple plantations in Swaziland and its product range includes canned fruit, jam, vegetable and meat products, bottled salads, fruit juices and purees, fresh ready meals, pies, pastries, bakery and dairy products.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

