Project Accountant (12 month contract) at Private

Requirements:

Completed degree in Accounting;

Qualification in financial project management/similar will be a huge advantage;

Experience in ensuring that key business objectives of the Business Unit are met with regards to marketing expenditure forecasting, variance analysis and budget control;

Experience in managing the month end close process, publicity budget process and forecasting process for CBU together with the marketing managing executive and team;

Proven ability to deliver detailed reporting for tracking of strategic objectives, expenditure (WBS/Internal order reports) by category and segment and key commercial initiatives to both the marketing team and Opex specialist within the team.

Desired Skills:

Project Accountant

Financial project life cycle

financial project management

Marketing campaigns

telecomms

CIMA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client, a leader in the field telecommunications, has an exciting 12 month contract opportunity available for a suitably skilled and qualified Project Accountant. This role will assume full responsibility of the financial project cycle and financial project management of all marketing campaigns.

