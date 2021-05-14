Project Administrator (Contract)

May 14, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • The company has an exciting opportunity for a Project Administrator on a Fixed Term Contract basis.
  • The Administrator will perform all administrative functions and provide extensive support to the IT Portfolio Value Manager concerned with the management of Programme and Project budgets and costs.

Qualifications:

  • Business/Project Administration Diploma (3 years)

Experience:

  • Experience in Project Administration (3 – 5 years)
  • Experience controlling project budgets (3 – 5 years)
  • Proven track record of previous exposure to Projects and Project deliverables
  • Experience in using productivity suite (Google G-Suite or Microsoft Office), project management tools, and portfolio management software

Job objectives:

  • Provide support to the PMO in the implementation of project, program and portfolio processes as it relates to Portfolio Value Management
  • Ensure that the Value management templates are updated and that the changes are communicated to all stakeholders when documents are changed or added
  • Oversee the upkeep of project documents to ensure that they are fit for use
  • To support the IT Portfolio Value Manager with the following:
    • Managing and coordinating the funding of individual Information Technology projects and programmes/portfolios.
    • Consult with management and review project and programme/portfolio proposals to determine funding limitations.
    • Provide a framework for analyzing, planning and executing portfolio value management throughout the company.
  • Project and Program manager support
    • Provide assistance and perform maintenance of budget documentation and templates in the PMO document repository including project financial reports and project budgets
    • Assisting with the administration and management of project provisions
    • Coordinating project forecasting (costs) and management of project budgets
  • PMO Office admin including but not limited to:
    • – Management and communication of diaries
    • Assist with induction and on-boarding of PMO-, project- and program staff
  • Timesheet Administration:
    • Running reports on the timesheet system as and when requested

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
  • Knowledge of best practices and industry standards for portfolio management
  • Knowledge of budgeting processes
  • Financial administration skills
  • Strong detail, accuracy and quality orientation Strong communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal relationship skills, and ability to engage and communicate effectively across diverse audiences
  • Excellent and effective organizational and administrative skills; planning and time management
  • Ability to multitask and priorities, working on a number of projects simultaneously
  • Good problem-solving skills
  • The ability to understand and support the needs of diverse projects across an organization

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position