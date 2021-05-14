Project Administrator (Contract)

Position Purpose:

The company has an exciting opportunity for a Project Administrator on a Fixed Term Contract basis.

The Administrator will perform all administrative functions and provide extensive support to the IT Portfolio Value Manager concerned with the management of Programme and Project budgets and costs.

Qualifications:

Business/Project Administration Diploma (3 years)

Experience:

Experience in Project Administration (3 – 5 years)

Experience controlling project budgets (3 – 5 years)

Proven track record of previous exposure to Projects and Project deliverables

Experience in using productivity suite (Google G-Suite or Microsoft Office), project management tools, and portfolio management software

Job objectives:

Provide support to the PMO in the implementation of project, program and portfolio processes as it relates to Portfolio Value Management

Ensure that the Value management templates are updated and that the changes are communicated to all stakeholders when documents are changed or added

Oversee the upkeep of project documents to ensure that they are fit for use

To support the IT Portfolio Value Manager with the following: Managing and coordinating the funding of individual Information Technology projects and programmes/portfolios. Consult with management and review project and programme/portfolio proposals to determine funding limitations. Provide a framework for analyzing, planning and executing portfolio value management throughout the company.

Project and Program manager support Provide assistance and perform maintenance of budget documentation and templates in the PMO document repository including project financial reports and project budgets Assisting with the administration and management of project provisions Coordinating project forecasting (costs) and management of project budgets

PMO Office admin including but not limited to: – Management and communication of diaries Assist with induction and on-boarding of PMO-, project- and program staff

Timesheet Administration: Running reports on the timesheet system as and when requested



Knowledge & Skills:

Knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Knowledge of best practices and industry standards for portfolio management

Knowledge of budgeting processes

Financial administration skills

Strong detail, accuracy and quality orientation Strong communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal relationship skills, and ability to engage and communicate effectively across diverse audiences

Excellent and effective organizational and administrative skills; planning and time management

Ability to multitask and priorities, working on a number of projects simultaneously

Good problem-solving skills

The ability to understand and support the needs of diverse projects across an organization

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position