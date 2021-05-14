Project Co-Ordinator

May 14, 2021

12 month contract

Job Description

  • Project Co-Ordinator is required to support the Digital Environment

Principle Accountabilities

  • Assists the Project Manager during the development of major projects from commencement to completion.
  • Monitors progress of the development projects within their area of responsibility and assists the Project Managers with the documentation when necessary.
  • 50% allocation to each of the Sales Portal and improved Self-service projects.
  • Supporting the Project Manager across the Project Lifecycle.
  • Engaging with stakeholders in Digital.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Project Co-Ordinator
  • Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements.
  • Previous experience supporting project activities (Resource Planning, Budget Management, Project Planning)
  • Project Coordinator with 6-10 years experience working in Financial Services (prefer Insurance)
  • Project Coordinator experience and qualifications

Contract Request Form

  • Scrum Master and/or Junior PM Experience and skills, and advantage.
  • Sound understanding of system development life-cycle
  • Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework (advantageous)
  • Strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail, strong financial/budgeting skills

Essential Hardware/Software Knowledge

  • Tool knowledge and experience: JIRA, Confluence, PPO (2 years or more experience using these tools)
  • Stakeholder management
  • Attention to detail
  • Good Communication skills (verbal and writing)
  • Team player
  • Familiar with tools: Jira, Confluence, PPO, SharePoint, Excel skills(intermediate) and MS Projects (or similar tools

