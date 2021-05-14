12 month contract
Job Description
- Project Co-Ordinator is required to support the Digital Environment
Principle Accountabilities
- Assists the Project Manager during the development of major projects from commencement to completion.
- Monitors progress of the development projects within their area of responsibility and assists the Project Managers with the documentation when necessary.
- 50% allocation to each of the Sales Portal and improved Self-service projects.
- Supporting the Project Manager across the Project Lifecycle.
- Engaging with stakeholders in Digital.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Project Co-Ordinator
- Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements.
- Previous experience supporting project activities (Resource Planning, Budget Management, Project Planning)
- Project Coordinator with 6-10 years experience working in Financial Services (prefer Insurance)
- Project Coordinator experience and qualifications
Contract Request Form
- Scrum Master and/or Junior PM Experience and skills, and advantage.
- Sound understanding of system development life-cycle
- Agile training and experience working in Scrum or Kanban framework (advantageous)
- Strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail, strong financial/budgeting skills
Essential Hardware/Software Knowledge
- Tool knowledge and experience: JIRA, Confluence, PPO (2 years or more experience using these tools)
- Stakeholder management
- Attention to detail
- Good Communication skills (verbal and writing)
- Team player
- Familiar with tools: Jira, Confluence, PPO, SharePoint, Excel skills(intermediate) and MS Projects (or similar tools