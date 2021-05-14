Project Manager (Contract role)

Minimum Requirements:
Must have managed projects larger than R30m
Must have managed teams of up to 150 people who can work within specific operational constraints.
Must have HVAC & R experience
Worked in construction as a Project Manager
Proficient in MS Projects & MS Excel essential
Strong communication skills & sense of accountability & ownership.
Valid driver’s licence
Project management qualification with combined experience
Personality is key in the manner and way of execution needs to be aligned for this type of role.
Desired Skills:
- Manage execution
- Manage project from inception to completion
- Manage installation scope of project
- Repairs
- Refurbishments
- Handle large amounts of data
About The Employer:
A reputable & specialised company within the Ship Repair industry requires a Project Manager who will be based in Durban for a 12- 18 months contract role. High energy person that can get staff motivated, agile work philosophy with excellent systems in place. Responsible for managing and overseeing the full works execution, from site establishment to project sign off. Size and data intensity of this role is extremely high.
