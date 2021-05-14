Project Manager (Contract role)

Minimum Requirements:

Must have managed projects larger than R30m

Must have managed teams of up to 150 people who can work within specific operational constraints.

Must have HVAC & R experience

Worked in construction as a Project Manager

Proficient in MS Projects & MS Excel essential

Strong communication skills & sense of accountability & ownership.

Valid driver’s licence

Project management qualification with combined experience

Personality is key in the manner and way of execution needs to be aligned for this type of role.

Desired Skills:

Manage execution

Manage project from inception to completion

Manage installation scope of project

Repairs

Refurbishments

Handle large amounts of data

About The Employer:

A reputable & specialised company within the Ship Repair industry requires a Project Manager who will be based in Durban for a 12- 18 months contract role. High energy person that can get staff motivated, agile work philosophy with excellent systems in place. Responsible for managing and overseeing the full works execution, from site establishment to project sign off. Size and data intensity of this role is extremely high.

If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

