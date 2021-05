Quality Engineer at Headhunters

Our client based in Coega is looking for a Quality Engineer to monitor and improve the quality of their operational processes and outputs. The quality engineer’s responsibilities include designing quality standards, inspecting materials, equipment, processes, and products, developing quality control systems, and determining corrective actions. You will also work alongside managers and supervisors to implement quality measures.

ONLY EASTERN CAPE CANDIDATES TO APPLY.

A successful quality engineer should have excellent troubleshooting skills and be able to ensure that processes and products consistently meet established quality standards.

Quality Engineer Responsibilities:

Developing and implementing quality standards.

Developing and implementing quality control systems.

Monitoring and analysing quality performance.

Inspecting and testing materials, equipment, processes, and products to ensure quality specifications are met.

Collaborating with operations managers to develop and implement controls and improvements.

Ensuring that workflows, processes, and products comply with safety regulations.

Investigating and troubleshooting product or production issues.

Developing corrective actions, solutions, and improvements.

Reviewing codes, specifications, and processes.

Quality Engineer Requirements:

Degree in quality, industrial, or mechanical engineering.

ISO 3834 certification preferred.

5+ years of experience in quality engineering, quality assurance, or a similar role.

Experience in software tools and processes.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent project management skills.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

