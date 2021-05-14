Ruby on Rails Developer

We are looking for an experienced developer with at least 3-4 years development experience. Not too picky about what you have worked on nor the languages you have used previously as this can be learned. Most candidates would be interested in the stack that we work on. Which is simply:

Ruby

Rails

Vue

The person would be managing him/her self so would need to have maturity. Would prefer if you have a certain amount of business sense as the developers deal with the different departments to understand what needs to be worked on.

In terms of salary it would be between 50-60k, depending on experience.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Ruby

Rails

Vue

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position