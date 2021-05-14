Sales Executive

May 14, 2021

Our client is looking for a Sales Executive with Freight, Courier or Logistics experience in Cape Town.

Duties & Responsibilities

New Business
Cold Calling
Client Visits
New business Sales targets
Breakbulk selling
Freight / courier or logistics experience

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • New Business
  • Cold Calling
  • SAles targets
  • Break bulk selling
  • Freight
  • Courier
  • Logistics
  • Sales

Learn more/Apply for this position