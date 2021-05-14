Sales Executive

Our client is looking for a Sales Executive with Freight, Courier or Logistics experience in Cape Town.

Duties & Responsibilities

New Business

Cold Calling

Client Visits

New business Sales targets

Breakbulk selling

Freight / courier or logistics experience

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

