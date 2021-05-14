Our client is looking for a Sales Executive with Freight, Courier or Logistics experience in Cape Town.
Duties & Responsibilities
New Business
Cold Calling
Client Visits
New business Sales targets
Breakbulk selling
Freight / courier or logistics experience
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- New Business
- Cold Calling
- SAles targets
- Break bulk selling
- Freight
- Courier
- Logistics
- Sales