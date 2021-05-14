Sales Executive (IT Industry) at Headhunters

Our prominent client in the IT industry and based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced and dynamic Sales Executive.
Responsibilities/ Roles:
- Fuel the overall growth of the company through once off and recurring income
- Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
- Handle lead generation, cold canvassing, online and in-person engagements
- Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Requirements:
- Proven track record with minimum 5 years of sales experience, preferably at a similar company.
- Related diploma, degree and/or qualifications will be an advantage.
