Sales Executive (IT Industry) at Headhunters

Our prominent client in the IT industry and based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an experienced and dynamic Sales Executive.

Responsibilities/ Roles:

Fuel the overall growth of the company through once off and recurring income

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Handle lead generation, cold canvassing, online and in-person engagements

Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Requirements:

Proven track record with minimum 5 years of sales experience, preferably at a similar company.

Related diploma, degree and/or qualifications will be an advantage.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

