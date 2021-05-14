SAP GL (FI, AP, AR) & Master Data Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

SAP General ledger (FI, AP, AR) & Master Data SpecialistPreference will be given to residents of Cape Town or those willing to relocateJob Purpose:This position is responsible for design, development and support of new and existing SAP [URL Removed] Tasks:

SAP professionals design, implement and deploy SAP solutions to achieve defined business goals. Maintain skills in SAP applications process design and configuration; SAP application design, development, integration, testing and deployment; and SAP application technical architecture.

SAP-Financials Accounting and Operations professionals design, implement, deploy and support SAP financial solutions for finance, accounting, cost controls, executive controls, treasury, investment management, funds management and real estate management. This responsibility includes interacting with clients at all levels to understand the business requirements to conclude the blueprint, configuration, testing, migration, support and continuous enhancements of the General Ledger, Controlling, Project Systems and Funds Management.

A professional at this position level having the following responsibilities:

Identifies, assesses and solves complex business problems for area of responsibility, where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors.

Closely follows the strategic direction set by senior management when establishing near-term goals.

Interacts with senior management on matters where they may need to gain acceptance on an alternate approach.

Have some latitude in decision-making acts independently to determine methods and procedures on new assignments. Decisions have a major day-to-day impact on area of responsibility.

Manages or contribute as a team member to large – medium sized teams and/or work efforts (if in an individual contributor role).

Manage interactions and delivery with third parties contributing to the overall solution

Test the application prior to go-live/ roll out.

Support the deployment of the application to multiple businesses by participating in End User training sessions and providing End User support.

Role Requirements:Qualifications:

Bachelors in Information Systems / Information Technology or Bachelor in Commerce

SAP Certification in FI/CO and or S/4 HANA

Knowledge and Experience:

Proven ability to build, manage and foster a team-oriented environment

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Desire to work in an information systems environment

Excellent communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Excellent leadership and management skills for experienced hires at a management level in the organization

Competencies:

Attention to detail and concern for accuracy and order

Organisational and prioritising skills

Business writing (reports)

Drive/performance orientated

Problem solving & analytical thinking

Good communication skills (both verbal and written)

Proactive and the ability to work independently and against tight deadlines

Assertive and innovative, with the ability to build consensus with multiple stakeholders

Computer literate in MS Office with strong Excel / Word / Visio skills

Working experience with Solution Manager, JIRA, Confluence.

Ability to work with competing priorities and changing requirements

The ability to assume responsibility for and execute projects to completion

Learn more/Apply for this position