Our client is a giant in the financial services field and they have an exciting opportunity for you to join their ambitious, hard-working IT family on their latest project. They are looking for a Scrum Master / Delivery Lead to join their Business Intelligence (BI) team in Cape Town on a contract basis.

You will be responsible for enforcing the rules of Scrum, removing impediments from their team while promoting self-management and constantly improving our standards of work.

To apply, you need to have a relevant IT tertiary qualification and relevant IT/Project Management certifications (advantageous) coupled with 7+ years’ experience as a Scrum Master.

It’s essential that you have experience in Project Management / Team Lead roles as well as hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle (SDLC) and Agile/Scrum delivery management.

You need to have experience within a DevOps environment and leading the development automation, experience in delivering BI products, and a thorough understanding of agile software development methodologies, values, and procedures.

