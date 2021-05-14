Senior Auditor

Our client is on the lookout for a senior auditor to perform duties allocated to them on a monthly consistent basis and report to management daily.

Job Description

This is a senior role in the company and as such, this person will have to have all the necessary discipline to work alone but, also as part of a team. They will also be leading a team of their own and must have managerial experience in this regard.

The candidate will be asked to perform the following tasks:

Proficient in performing a compilation of financial statements and audits on Caseware working papers

Collating, checking, and analysing spreadsheet data

Examining company accounts and financial control systems

Gauging levels of financial risk within organisations

Checking that financial reports and records are accurate and reliable

Ensuring that assets are safeguarded

Identifying if and where processes are not working as they should and advising on changes to be made

Preparing reports, commentaries, and financial statements

Liaising with managerial staff and presenting findings and recommendations

Ensuring procedures, policies, legislation, and regulations are correctly followed and complied with

undertaking reviews of wages.

Minimum Requirements

B.Comm degree/CA(SA)

Must be able to work with Caseware systems for auditing / This will be highly to your advantage

Able to work alone and in a team

Manage departments and show leadership skills

Desired Skills:

Auditing

Audit

Financial auditing

Audit management

Internal Audit

External Audit

Caseware Working Papers

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

