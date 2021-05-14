Our client is on the lookout for a senior auditor to perform duties allocated to them on a monthly consistent basis and report to management daily.
Job Description
This is a senior role in the company and as such, this person will have to have all the necessary discipline to work alone but, also as part of a team. They will also be leading a team of their own and must have managerial experience in this regard.
The candidate will be asked to perform the following tasks:
- Proficient in performing a compilation of financial statements and audits on Caseware working papers
- Collating, checking, and analysing spreadsheet data
- Examining company accounts and financial control systems
- Gauging levels of financial risk within organisations
- Checking that financial reports and records are accurate and reliable
- Ensuring that assets are safeguarded
- Identifying if and where processes are not working as they should and advising on changes to be made
- Preparing reports, commentaries, and financial statements
- Liaising with managerial staff and presenting findings and recommendations
- Ensuring procedures, policies, legislation, and regulations are correctly followed and complied with
undertaking reviews of wages.
Minimum Requirements
- B.Comm degree/CA(SA)
- Must be able to work with Caseware systems for auditing / This will be highly to your advantage
- Able to work alone and in a team
- Manage departments and show leadership skills
Desired Skills:
- Auditing
- Audit
- Financial auditing
- Audit management
- Internal Audit
- External Audit
- Caseware Working Papers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree