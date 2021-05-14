Senior Auditor

Our client is on the lookout for a senior auditor to perform duties allocated to them on a monthly consistent basis and report to management daily.

Job Description

This is a senior role in the company and as such, this person will have to have all the necessary discipline to work alone but, also as part of a team. They will also be leading a team of their own and must have managerial experience in this regard.

The candidate will be asked to perform the following tasks:

  • Proficient in performing a compilation of financial statements and audits on Caseware working papers
  • Collating, checking, and analysing spreadsheet data
  • Examining company accounts and financial control systems
  • Gauging levels of financial risk within organisations
  • Checking that financial reports and records are accurate and reliable
  • Ensuring that assets are safeguarded
  • Identifying if and where processes are not working as they should and advising on changes to be made
  • Preparing reports, commentaries, and financial statements
  • Liaising with managerial staff and presenting findings and recommendations
  • Ensuring procedures, policies, legislation, and regulations are correctly followed and complied with
    undertaking reviews of wages.

Minimum Requirements

  • B.Comm degree/CA(SA)
  • Must be able to work with Caseware systems for auditing / This will be highly to your advantage
  • Able to work alone and in a team
  • Manage departments and show leadership skills

Desired Skills:

  • Auditing
  • Audit
  • Financial auditing
  • Audit management
  • Internal Audit
  • External Audit
  • Caseware Working Papers

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

