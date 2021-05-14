Senior BI Developer (Remote)

Primary purpose of the role:
The primary purpose of this role is to transform data into insights that drive business value. This is done by mining complex data using BI software and tools, comparing data to competitors and industry trends and creating visualizations that communicate findings to others in the organization.
As a Senior BI Developer, you will also be expected to upskill your team-matesthrough knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences andknowledge of your fellow team-mates.
Key Accountabilities:
- Review and validate customer data as and when collected
- Oversee the deployment of data to the data warehouse
- Develop policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data
- Create or discover new data procurement and processing programs
- Cooperate with IT department to deploy software and hardware upgrades that make itpossible to leverage big data use cases
- Monitor analytics and metrics results
- Implement new data analysis methodologies
- Review customer files to ensure integrity of data collection and utilization
- Perform data profiling to identify and understand anomalies
- Critical thinking and problem solving
- Deadline driven, positive attitude and able to work independently
Technical Requirements:
- SQL Server 2014 or higher
- SQL Integration Services
- SQL Reporting Services
- Power BI
- Excel advanced skills
- Azure experience (data factory or data lake)
Required Skills:
- Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive andability to take project and run with it.
- Technical Experience in SQL Server 2014 or higher, as well as advanced Excel skills. Experiencewith the Azure architecture will be advantageous (Azure SQL Warehouse, Data Factory, DataBricks, Data Lakes).
- Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and makelogical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.
- Language The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. Theability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to beuseful.
Preferred Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent
- Minimum of 5 or more years hands on experience in SQL
Other Requirements:
- SA citizenship
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful