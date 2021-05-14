Senior Branch Manager/Junior Branch Manager

Senior Tak Bestuurder/ Junior Tak Bestuurder

Afrikaans bewoording

Senior Tak bestuurder/Junior Tak bestuurder om opgelei te word.

Maatskappy agtergrond:

Groot en Suksesvol, tans in S.A van 2011 af en deel van ? international maatskappy wat 34 jaar bestaan in die ontwikkeling van Tak bestuurders. Junior ouderdom 18-30 en Senior ouderdom 30+ vir ons eie maatskappy se uitbreiding tans in Pta en Jhb. Ons doen al ons ontwikkeling binne huis, ons glo aan “success breeds success.”

Opsoek na:

Goeie kominukasie vaardighede, met kliente en staf.

Moet onder druk kan werk en probleme kan oplos.

Regte attitude en doelwit georienteerd wees.

Moet ? langtermyn en vaste pos wil h vir standvastigheid.

? Spontane persoonlikheid h wat met mense wil werk.

Maatskappy bied:

Volledige opleiding met ? erkende nasionale sertifikaat in bestuur na opleiding.

Ondersteunings raamwerk vir Junior/Senior bestuurders.

Groei en vaste posisie.

Basies salaris en maatskappy voordele (Medies)

Profit share vir kandidate wat die ekstra myl loop en meer wil maak as die basies.

Vereiste:

Eie Vervoer

Geen kansvatters nie.

English wording

Senior Branch Manager / Junior Branch Manager to be trained.

Company background:

Large and successful company in S.A. since 2011, and part of an international company that exists for 34 years in developing Branch Managers. For our own companies expansion currently in Pta and Jhb we need junior managers between the age of 18-30, and seniors managers aged 30 and up. All our training is in house, we believe in “success breeds success”

Looking for:

Good communication skills with client and staff.

Must be able to work under pressure and have problem solving skills.

Must have the right attitude, and be goal orientated.

Must have a spontaneous personality, who wants to work with people.

Company offers:

Complete training with a recognized national certificate in management.

Support framework for Junior / Senior managers.

Growth and a permanent position.

Basic salary and company benefits (Medical aid)

Profit share for candidates who are willing to go the extra mile and want to earn more than the basics.

Requirement:

Own Transport

No opportunists.

Desired Skills:

HARD WORKING

Loyalty

DRIVEN

