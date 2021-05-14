Senior Business Analyst – Store Operations

Position Purpose:

To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. Key deliverables will be meet by working closing with Systems Analysts and the Project Manager.

Qualifications:

3 years Degree/ Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / If no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role

Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate)

Experience:

Essential:

5+ years Business analysis experience within a Business Analysis role

Senior BA with store operations experience

2 years retail industry experience

Desirable:

2 years ERP experience (related to business domain)

SAP Experience

Job objectives:

Information Seeking and Analysis 10%

Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies

Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

Requirement elicitation: Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements. Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved Propose and document process improvements where appropriate Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems



Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing 30%

Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT: Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented.

Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities

Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes

Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives

Priorities business requests

Understand interdependencies across capability areas

