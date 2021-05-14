Senior Business Analyst – Store Operations

May 14, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. Key deliverables will be meet by working closing with Systems Analysts and the Project Manager.

Qualifications:

  • 3 years Degree/ Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / If no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role
  • Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate)

Experience:

Essential:

  • 5+ years Business analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
  • Senior BA with store operations experience
  • 2 years retail industry experience

Desirable:

  • 2 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
  • SAP Experience

Job objectives:

Information Seeking and Analysis 10%

  • Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies
  • Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
  • Requirement elicitation:
    • Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements.
    • Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
    • Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
    • Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing 30%

  • Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT:
    • Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions
    • Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
    • Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented.
  • Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
  • Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes
  • Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
  • Priorities business requests
  • Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position