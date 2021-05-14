Senior Business Analyst – Store Operations

Position Purpose:
- To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. Key deliverables will be meet by working closing with Systems Analysts and the Project Manager.
Qualifications:
- 3 years Degree/ Diploma in Information Systems, Technology or Analysis / If no degree/diploma, experience should be double the years of the qualification in a BA role
- Diploma in Business Analysis (National Certificate)
Experience:
Essential:
- 5+ years Business analysis experience within a Business Analysis role
- Senior BA with store operations experience
- 2 years retail industry experience
Desirable:
- 2 years ERP experience (related to business domain)
- SAP Experience
Job objectives:
Information Seeking and Analysis 10%
- Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
- Requirement elicitation:
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements.
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
Leadership, Facilitation, and Influencing 30%
- Gaining knowledge within specific area and sharing of that knowledge across the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT:
- Works closely with Systems Analysts, Project Manager to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented.
- Assist other Senior Business Analysts to monitor portfolio activities
- Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes
- Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives
- Priorities business requests
- Understand interdependencies across capability areas
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful