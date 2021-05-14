Senior C# Developer – Azure Cloud Specialist – Semi remote – up to R950PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

May 14, 2021

A world leading automotive brand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team with a focus on Azure. They are looking for someone with passion and drive to join an existing team of cloud specialists in order to develop a brand new system using the latest technology.
If this is the kind of job you are looking for, please give me a shout.

Requirements:

  • 8+ years
  • C#
  • MS
  • Microservices Architecture
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Container Architecture
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application
  • Web Services Design
  • Deployment
  • REST
  • SQL
  • NoSQL Databases
  • Agile
  • Scrum

Reference Number for this position is RS51617 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home with continuous travel to the US and eventual relocation offering a contract rate of up to R950 per hour negotiable on experience + benefits. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other [URL Removed]
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • REST
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position