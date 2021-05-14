Senior C# Developer – Azure Cloud Specialist – Semi remote – up to R950PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A world leading automotive brand is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their team with a focus on Azure. They are looking for someone with passion and drive to join an existing team of cloud specialists in order to develop a brand new system using the latest technology.

Requirements:

8+ years

C#

MS

Microservices Architecture

Cloud Architecture

Container Architecture

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application

Web Services Design

Deployment

REST

SQL

NoSQL Databases

Agile

Scrum

